Observe the Moon in Helper on September 26

Press Release

Helper City Library’s Dark Sky Observers (DSO) club is hosting an observe the moon night this Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Mountain View Cemetery parking lot. The parking lot is located at the end of Spruce Street.

There will be telescopes, information packets for older viewers and a color sheet for younger viewers as well as free Moon Pies to the first 30 observers. There may be virtual viewing as well.

Please bring a flashlight and a mask. We will be social distancing.

DSO’s Observe the Moon night will be one of 1,911 events and observers around the planet. International Observe the Moon Night is a time to come together with fellow moon enthusiasts worldwide. This event happens annually and is coordinated by NASA.