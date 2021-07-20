Occupant Ejected in Single-Vehicle Accident

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, authorities were paged to a traffic accident on Highway 123 near East Carbon.

According to early reports, the driver had been ejected from the vehicle. Near milepost four on Highway 123, a vehicle containing one passenger exited the roadway and the vehicle traveled nearly 150 feet into the brush. The driver of the vehicle was ejected.

The occupant of the vehicle was walking around as authorities were paged. No injuries were reported at the time of the call.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.