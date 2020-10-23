October Carbon County Super Service Award Recipient Announced

Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie visited the commissioners during their Wednesday evening meeting to present the Super Service Award recipient for the month of October.

She began by listing other nominations for the month, including Amy Anast with Sherald’s Frosty Freeze, Casey Duncan with Club Mecca, two employees at Happiness Within and an employee of Miner’s Trading Post. The other nominee, and the winner for the month, was Chase D’Ambrosio of Southeast Paint of Design.

D’Ambrosio’s nomination stated that he greets customers by name when they enter the store and is always helpful, going so far as to assisting with carrying out purchases.

Henrie remarked that she also received great feedback from her committee when the winner was announced. D’Ambrosio was credited in being phenomenal at customer service and it was stated there is nobody else that goes above and beyond in such a friendly manner.

D’Ambrosio stated that he has been associated with Southeast Paint and Design for about 12 years and recently purchased the business from the previous owners. He remarked that one of his favorite aspects of being in the position is being able to give back to the community. He also stated that he hoped it would not be the last time he was in front of the commissioners as he would like to work in collaboration with them.

D’Ambrosio was given a certificate commemorating his award as well as a gift card to utilize within the community.