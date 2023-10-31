October Celebrated with Free Halloween Carnival

The Carbon County Family Support and Children’s Justice Center joined in on the October fun by hosting a Halloween carnival. The community was invited to enjoy this free event on Monday, Oct. 30.

The carnival began at 3 p.m. and ran until 5 p.m., giving youngsters an opportunity to trick-or-treat, play games and earn various prizes. Carnival staples such as cotton candy and popcorn and activities such as a cake walk and ring toss were featured during the event, which was hosted in the center’s parking lot.