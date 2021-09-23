Offense Comes Alive Against Grand

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday afternoon, Emery faced off against Grand, looking to get back in the win column. The Spartans came out strong and scored an impressive five goals in the first half.

On the other hand, the Red Devils made good adjustments coming out of the break, but the damage had already been done. Emery took down Grand by a score of 5-1 to pick up its first region win.

The Spartans (3-13, 1-5) will have a week to prepare for Richfield (8-6, 3-3), which could take place on Emery’s new field, on Sept. 28.