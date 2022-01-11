Offense Goes Dormant

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers started off last week at home against Grand. Pinnacle was up 13-12 after one quarter, before its offense performed a disappearing act. Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers only scored 13 more points in the game, resulting in a 63-26 loss.

The offensive woes then bled into Saturday’s game versus Wendover. Pinnacle only mustered 11 points in the contest and fell 60-11. The Panthers shot a season low 2-27 (7%) on the night.

They will look to have more offensive production when Pinnacle (4-8) travels to Monticello (0-8) on Tuesday. The Panthers will then host Green River (1-9, 0-1) on Friday.