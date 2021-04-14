Offense Putters in Moab

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

With a tie for first place on the line on Tuesday, the Dinos headed to Moab. Grand has been the team to beat thus far, defeating Carbon, Emery and Richfield in the first meetings. The Dinos needed a win to pull even with the undefeated Red Devils, but struggled to get things going.

Neither team, in fact, found a rhythm in the first half, leaving it tied 0-0 at the break. It continued to be a hard fought battle in the second period, but the Red Devils were the ones that broke through with a late goal. Grand solidified its first-place standing with a 1-0 win over Carbon.

The Dinos (5-5, 4-2) will need to regroup quickly as they play Emery (6-7, 4-3) in Castle Dale on Friday night at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.