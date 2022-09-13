Offensive Flood Gates Come Crashing Open

Scoring has been a struggle for the Pirates this season, as they had only reached four runs twice. After narrowly losing to Pinnacle on Friday, Green River hit the road to take on Telos in Orem on Saturday.

Everything clicked for the Pirates against Telos, resulting in a score that resembled a football game rather than a baseball game. Green River scored one run in the first, three in the second and then exploded with 11 in the third to take a 15-0 lead. Telos tried to comeback with a 10-2 run, but Green River slammed the door shut with four more runs in the sixth. The Pirates held on to mercy Telos by that score, 21-10.

Jo Vollmer went 2-3 with a triple and two RBIs while Camden Anderson went 2-3 with a double and three RBIs. Bridjer Meadows also logged three ribbies as Hoyt Hunt, Jerrett Guerrera and Rolando Anguiano each plated two. Meadows picked up the win on the mound, going two and two thirds innings of one-hit ball. He struck out seven in that span.

That marks the Pirates’ first win of the season. Green River (1-11, 0-10) will travel to Altamont (13-1) on Tuesday and Diamond Ranch Academy (2-11, 1-9) on Wednesday before returning home to play Valley (8-7, 5-4) on Friday.