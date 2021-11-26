Offensive Woes Loom Large *Photo Gallery”

Providence Hall came into Price on Tuesday night to take on the Dinos. After a relatively slow start, Carbon took a 13-11 lead after one quarter. The Patriots broke loose in the second to take a 29-24 lead at the half.

The Dinos tried to come back, but Providence Hall ran away with the game. The Patriots scored 20 points in the third and 22 in the fourth to win 71-51.

Carbon struggled shooting the ball and finished 37 percent from the floor in addition to its 21 turnovers. A bright spot was Rylan Hart with his 23 points off of 17 attempts.

The Dinos (2-1) will look to bounce back on Wednesday, Dec. 1 against South Sevier (0-1). Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.