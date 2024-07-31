Officer Involved Critical Incident Results in Death of Involved Party

On Tuesday evening at approximately 11:36 p.m., members of the Price City Police Department, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and the Helper City Police Department were dispatched to a reported domestic violence incident in Price.

During the response, an officer-involved shooting took place, which involved multiple officers. This incident resulted in the death of a 31-year-old male involved party. Lt. Cameron Roden, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Public Safety, stated that the Utah State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to conduct an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) investigation.

This investigation is currently in the early stages and will look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

“We understand the gravity of this situation and are committed to transparency and thoroughness throughout the investigative process,” Lt. Roden shared. “The safety and well-being of our community and our officers are our highest priorities.”

Appreciation was expressed for the public’s patience and cooperation as facts are diligently gathered. It was stated that further updates will be shared with both the media and the public as more information is confirmed.