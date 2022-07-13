Official Primary Election Results Released

The official primary election results from June 28 have been released for both Carbon and Emery counties. In Emery County, Jordan Leonard won the Commissioner A position with 1,459 votes. Incumbent Kent B. Wilson came in with 967 votes.

Incumbent Gil Conover ran for the seat of Commissioner B against Douglas K. Stilson and Keven Andrew Jensen. Jensen received the most votes with 902, followed by Stilson with 881 and Conover with 644. For the position of Emery County Sheriff, the race was tight and Tyson Huntington pulled ahead with 1,222 votes while Shaun Bell received 1,207 votes.

For Carbon County, the position of Commissioner/Surveyor was between current Commissioner Tony Martines and Alan “Paul” Riddle. This was also a tight contest, with Martines receiving 1,296 votes and Riddle receiving 1,117.

For state seats, Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and current Senator Mike Lee were all running as republicans for the position on the U.S. Senate. Mike Lee proved popular in both Carbon and Emery with 1,873 of Emery County’s votes and 1,857 of Carbon’s. Edwards received 387 in Carbon and 341 in Emery while Isom received 196 (Carbon) and 208 (Emery).

In the republican for U.S. House 3 race, Christoper Niles Herrod went up against John Curtis. In Carbon County, Curtis pulled ahead with 1,847 votes while Herrod received 584. In Emery County, Curtis received 1,792 votes while Herrod received 596.

Finally, the State House 67 votes were cast for representative hopefuls Christine Watkins and Tom Hansen. In Carbon County, Watkins pulled ahead with 65.39% of the votes. She received 1,593 while Hansen received 843. However, in Emery County, Hansen was favored with 1,048 of the votes while Watkins received 709. Overall, Watkins received 53.51% of the popular vote while Hansen took 46.49%.