O’Hearon Defeats Opponent at All Star Match

The annual Ross Brunson High School All-Star duals were held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Wednesday. The event raises money for the Utah Valley University (UVU) wrestling team. Those who were chosen for the honor to wrestle in the duals came from all across the state. There are four individuals chosen from each weight-class in both boys and girls divisions.

Riker O’Hearon of the Carbon High School wrestling team was chosen and matched up against Timpanogos’s Connor Knudsen. The two fought an amazing battle, going the distance in three rounds, where the match ended by decision. O’Hearon was able to outscore Knudsen, winning the match, 8-3.

The full list of results are listed below:

Boys:

106 — Porter Dahl (Millard) def. Evan Centeno (Ben Lomond), 14-7

106 — Kacen Jones (Corner Canyon) def. Kaden Oldroyd (Westlake), fall 2:27

113 — Perry Fowler (Syracuse) def. Trexden Olson (Beaver), MD 12-1

113 — Aiden Bastian (Layton) def. Ben Belliston (Timpanogos), TF 5:32, 18-1

120 — Krew King (North Sanpete) def. Chad Yellow (San Juan), fall 4:47

120 — Ethan Sharp (Uintah) def. Lane Monroe (Millard), MD 14-6

120 — Karson Shelley (Spanish Fork) def. Corbyn Robison (Westlake), TF 2:46, 17-1

126 — Jamyne Xoumphonphackdy (Westlake) def. Boston Thompson (Milford), MD 9-0

126 — Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon) def. Michael Alexander (Uintah), fall 2:50

132 — Kolter Kelly (Millard) def. Limoni Matakaiongo (Canyon View), 3-0

132 — Rykan Hacking (Uintah) def. Caleb Jackson (Pleasant Grove), MD 8-0

132 — Glade Harman (Mountain View) def. Ben Kohler (Wasatch), 5-2

138 — Hanks Jacobson (American Fork) def. Kaden Guymon (Snow Canyon), 5-2

138 — Dallas Millsap (Desert Hills) def. Dak Eldredge (Millard), MD 19-10

138 — Riker Ohearon (Carbon) def. Connor Knudsen (Timpanogos), 8-3

144 — Teague Brown (Syracuse) def. Gage Raddon (Beaver), 5-2

144 — Zane Winter (South Summit) def. Micah Murdoch (American Fork), 15-3

144 — Austin Ellis (Davis) def. Drew Korth (Morgan), 6-5

150 — Brody Rhoades (Uintah) def. Jex Bradshaw (Beaver), TF 5:16, 19-4

150 — Brody Rhoades (Uintah) def. Tege Kelley (American Fork), TF 5:16, 19-4

157 — Karl Ledbetter (Corner Canyon) def. Alex Williams (Beaver)TF 6:00, 15-0

157 — Austin Paris (Grand) def. Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove), 13-9

165 — Kaizen Detoles (Westlake) def. Alex Crawley (Canyon View), MD 17-9

165 — Jacob Marshall (Panguitch) def. Ryker Roundy (Davis), MD 14-6

175 — Shepard Stephens (Davis) def. Morgan Tingey (Millard), 14-11

175 — Ben Smith (South Summit) def. Kamren Wolff (Fremont), TF 4:59, 22-5

190 — Landon Shumway (Mountain View) def. Kaden Moore (Salem Hills), MD 12-0

190 — Kaden Turner (Millard) def. Ryker Woodward (South Summit), 8-1

215 — Ridge Lindley (Fremont) def. Boston Jolley (Rich), fall 1:31

215 — Ridge Lindley (Fremont) def. Isaac McGee (Mountain View), 8-3

285 — Caden Young (Uintah) def. Jordan Johnson (Rich), fall 1:43

285 — Kaydon Williams (Corner Canyon) def. Trayvn Boger (South Summit), 2-1

Girls: