O’Hearon Nominated in USA Wrestling Awards

Carbon’s Riker O’Hearon, a freshman this year for the Dinos, has been nominated for “Male Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year” in the Junior High Category by USA Wrestling Utah. In the recent Power Poll, ranking each weight class out of every school in Utah, O’Hearon was featured as the number sixth ranked wrestler in the 138-weight class. He is the only freshman featured in the rankings throughout every weight class.

In a recent article by wrestleutah.com, Top 10 Impact Freshman of 2024-2025, O’Hearon is listed at number one. Each year they compile a list of some of the top incoming freshman wrestlers to watch for that will make an impact on the high school level right away.

O’Hearon has achieved some amazing challenges, including Super 32 Challenge Champion, Preseason Nationals Iowa Champion, Middle School Nationals Gold Pool All-American, VAC Duals Gold Pool All-American, second at Tulsa Nationals, second at RMN – Freakshow, McDonough Duals Gold Pool All-American, #1 Ranked in USA Future Olympic Rankings, WOW World Team Member, Tyrant Duals Gold Pool All-American, first at Utah Super State, first at Beehive Brawl and first at Salt Lake Slam.

To vote for O’Hearon, and to view the rest of the 2024 USA Wrestling Awards Nominees, go to https://forms.gle/DzTBvobZRbm8R3BQ6. Winners will be recognized at the 2024 Brunson Hall of Fame Banquet and Awards Night on Oct. 14 at Utah Valley University. They will be recognized during the Hall of Fame induction of Greg Williams and Blake Turner, two absolute greats from Utah’s wrestling community.