O’Hearon Wins 2023-24 Male Junior High Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year

Utah USA Wrestling honored wrestlers from across the state at the Utah Wrestling Awards recently. The were a number of awards, including Coach of the Year in youth and high school, Official of the Year and Club of the Year. They also honored wrestlers in in all age groups for Wrestler of the Year, male and female in different wrestling styles, as well as first year wrestlers.

Carbon Counties Riker O’Hearon was nominated for Male Junior High Folkstyle Wrestler of the Year, winning the honor due to an excellent year on the mat. The rest of the talented nominees in the category included Jaxten Bowler of Cedar City, Kyler Olsen of Taylorsville and Kaden Marineau of Cowan Wrestling Academy.

His achievements included Super 32 Challenge Champion, Preseason Nationals Iowa Champion, Middle School Nationals Gold Pool All-American, VAC Duals Gold Pool All-American, Second at Tulsa Nationals, Second at RMN – Freakshow, McDonough Duals Gold Pool All-American, #1 Ranked in USA Future Olympic Rankings, WOW World Team Member, Tyrant Duals Gold Pool All-American, First at Utah Super State, First at Beehive Brawl, First at Salt Lake Slam.

O’Hearon will begin his first year of high school wrestling this season for the Carbon Dinos. He will be wrestling in the always competitive 138-weight class and will be sure to turn some heads this year, representing his new team.