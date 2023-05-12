OHV Recreation Grant to Assist Helper Fire Department

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman announced that funding was recently awarded for a search and rescue ATV and trailer for the Helper Fire Department.

The purpose of the funding request was to provide the volunteer department with the proper equipment for services to injured parties in the off-road environment that is part of, and surrounding, the city of Helper.

The department does not only provide services for the city. They work in unincorporated Carbon County areas such as Kenilworth, Scofield and Spring Canyon, as well as surrounding areas.

“Our team displays courage, passion and drive in the adverse conditions they put themselves through to save others in distress,” said Mayor Peterman. “They take up the search on challenging terrain, in any weather, any time of the year, day or night.”

The mayor continued to explain that, as trained volunteers with specific skill sets, those within the department are ready to perform mountain rescues, ground searches and rescues in wilderness areas.

To ensure success, the fire department must obtain necessary tools that will assist in rescues while also securing safe transport of injured parties. A victim has a better chance of recovering from injuries with a quick find and quicker rescue.

With this in mind, Mayor Peterman explained that the ranger XP 1000 Northstar ATV allows for securing a stretcher to the ATV to facilitate a quick return to a care facility. The ATV will accommodate secure hauling and multiple integrated tie-down points to make sure that the party is secure, regardless of possible rugged terrain.

There is a full-body skid plate, large front bumper and up to 14″ of ground clearance, which was noted by the mayor as being critical for safety. The trailer is necessary for transporting the ATV to the general area of the search and rescue.

“The efficiency of getting to the injured party and getting them to the health care they need cannot be underestimated. There really is no greater cause than securing the health and well-being of our local citizens or guests who may have experienced an ATV injury which requires medical attention,” Mayor Peterman said.

She then stated that the city is honored to have been awarded the OHV Recreation Grant and will put the funds to good use.