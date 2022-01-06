Oktoberfest 2021 Benefits the CCPRC

A few weeks ago, the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center (CCPRC) received a phone call from a representative of the Notre Dame de Lourdes requesting the center’s mailing address. It was explained to the CCPRC that through the funds that were raised during 2021’s Oktoberfest, which is an annual event hosted by the church, donations had been gathered to be distributed to four charities. The CCPRC was one of the chosen beneficiaries.

Director Nikki Lynn Jeffs stated that for their small and relatively new center, it was a huge help, a great surprise and a blessing. She expressed that the CCPRC is deeply grateful for the financial support, which enables staff to cover some expenses and continue to serve the women in the area.

“We wanted to thank Notre Dame de Lourdes for their kindness,” Jeffs stated. “Thank you, also, to all the people of our community who supported Oktoberfest because without it we would not have benefitted.”

Jeff also stated that this is a great demonstration of “paying it forward” and she believes that this community is great at doing just that.

The Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center is a non-profit organization that aims to encourage, educate and empower women and men who are faced with pregnancy decisions, preparing to parent or who have past experiences with abortion. Those that would like more information on the center are encouraged to call (435) 637-5683.