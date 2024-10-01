Oktoberfest Brings Fall to the Community

Oktoberfest was brought to the community once again on Friday, Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Notre Dame De Lourdes Catholic Church Hope Center.

On Friday evening, a Mexican Dinner was available until 8 p.m., along with sausage, kielbasa, hamburgers, hot dogs, beverages and sweets. Games took place that night from 7p.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the doors opened to welcome all for the same refreshments, though that evening was a lasagna dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Proceeds from Oktoberfest benefit the church and its charitable and civic involvements. A portion of the proceeds this year will be given to the Genesis Pregnancy Resource Center, Car Seats for Kids, Price City Utility Assistance and the Perkie Van.