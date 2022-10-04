Oktoberfest Celebrated Over Weekend

The annual Oktoberfest celebration, hosted each fall, welcomed the community to the Notre Dame Hope Center over the weekend.

Oktoberfest 2022 began on Friday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. with sausage, kielbasa, hamburgers and hot dogs. A smothered burrito dinner was also available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with games from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Carryout was available for those unable to attend.

The celebration continued into Saturday when the doors opened at 11 a.m. Kids’ games were hosted from noon to 5 p.m. and once again, the sausage, kielbasa and other food options were available. A lasagna dinner began at 4 p.m. and games were hosted throughout the day.

As always, a raffle was hosted throughout the weekend with many great options to bid on, such as goodie baskets, decor and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Carbon Caring for Kids, the Carbon County Fuller Center, the Castle Country Pregnancy Resource Center and Good Shepherd Food Pantry.