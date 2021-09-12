Oktoberfest Returns in 2021

Oktoberfest is returning to the Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church this year. The fun begins on Friday, Oct. 1, with drive-thru only hours beginning at noon and running until 4 p.m.

Sausage or kielbasa with chips will be served at that time. Following this, doors open at 4 p.m. and a smothered burrito dinner will be served until 8 p.m., with games taking place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. that evening.

Following this, on Saturday, Oct. 2, doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a lasagna dinner will be featured from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Games will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Carry out is available as well. All are invited to join for delicious food served all day. Pastries, homemade apple strudel and a silent auction will also join the fun.

Oktoberfest will take place at 185 North Carbon Avenue in Price. Masks are strongly recommended and it is being requested that any that are ill do not attend the event.