Olson Wins JV A Mountain Bike Race

ETV News stock photo by Mark Jespersen

Carbon hosted 1,100 mountain bike racers over the weekend as teams from throughout the state came to compete. The races not only provided a great activity for high school students, but it also added a huge economic spike to the area.

Craig Olson maintained his lead in the JV A Division 2 with a first place finish on Saturday. Boyd Bradford finished in seventh in JV B Division 2. Nathan Engar and Colin Fausett followed closely behind in 9th and 10th. Lindsey Jespersen took ninth in JV B Girls.

Carbon took fourth in Division 3 with 1,108 points. Copper Hills took the race with 1,143 points followed by Cedar Valley with 1,137 and Mountain View with 1,110.

For a full list of results, please click here.