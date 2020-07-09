Olsson Country Lanes, Pawelek’s Pizza Coming Soon to Carbon County

The well-known Jensen’s Country Lanes, located on Carbonville Road in Price, was recently purchased by two families and is getting a face-lift as well as a second chance at giving the community a means for entertainment.

Olsson Country Lanes is a family business that is made up of the families of Jakob and Sheila Olsson along with Dennis and Jessica Pawelek. These families were prompted to purchase the business as they believe that Carbon County is in desperate need of family-friendly activities.

“We purchased the location to bring some fun things to do to Price as well as to build a restaurant with delivery to the residents outside of Price,” shared Sheila. “We’ll have good food and good fun all in one place, offering a perfect family night.”

The families assured that there will not be a major change in the prices with no more than a few dollars price difference in any changes. The biggest change noted was the yearly locker rental, which will change from $10 to $20 per year.

The entire bowling alley is currently being revived with more lane bumpers being added, a brand new selection of child-friendly balls being brought up, as well as adult selections, and a bowling ramp for children. All of the lanes will be fixed and hours will be extended to offer even more league variety.

New life is being added to Thunder Alley, an exciting feature on Friday evenings, with new lights and much more glow. Furthermore, the Olssons and Paweleks will be enhancing the arcade game selection.

Finally, a pizza place is going to be built inside the bowling alley, with delivery from Helper to Price, as well as party room in the near future. Alongside a new place to eat, this pizza place will also offer some exciting new career opportunities to the area.

Olsson Country Lanes is slated to re-open in August with an exact date to be announced on their Facebook page soon.