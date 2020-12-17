Once in a Lifetime Hunt | Travis Donathan

September 2020 brings luck to this Once in a Lifetime Hunter!

Travis Donathan drew an Archery Buffalo tag for this premium hunt on the Henry Mountains. Several family camping trips and many hours of scouting all came into play on Sept. 16th, 2020 shortly after daylight.

Travis’s son Kaden, Grandpa Bob, and brothers Mark & Lance, & friend Justin were all part of the morning push to score this majestic animal.

One deadly arrow ended the excitement, and now the work began.

Rachele, Maddie, Abbie, and Grandma Kathy all got to help get the animal back to camp. Zac & Kash just missed out on the work!!!

With a celebratory steak fry, this hunt was in the books! But, not without scoring a State Record and qualifying for Pope & Young Club, which is the official repository for records on bow-harvested North American big game animals. The Pope & Young Club maintains the universally-accepted scoring system and sets the standards for measuring and scoring North American big game.