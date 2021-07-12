One Week Remains for Merchants *Photo Gallery*

Prior to the moratorium last week, the Merchants battled Viewmont at home. Helper struck first with a run in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Merchants added three runs in the third, three in the fifth and one in the sixth to take the game 8-0. Helper’s pitchers were dealing on the mound, only giving up one hit and zero runs.

After a couple bumps in late June, the Merchants have righted the ship. Helper is 9-2 in league play and 17-2 overall heading into the final week of the regular season. The team will head to St. George on Monday for a doubleheader against Washington. The Merchants will then host Springville at home on Wednesday. The 17U team will start at 6 p.m. with the 19U at 8 p.m.