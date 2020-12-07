Online Meetings Revolve Around the Uinta Basin Railway Project

A series of online public meetings were recently hosted to give an update for the Uinta Basin Railway EIS with the opportunity for those in virtual attendance to ask questions and voice their opinions.

The EIS was prepared by the Surface Transportation Board. The overview was conducted through the board along with cooperating agencies such as the Seven Counties Infrastructure Coalition, who is also the project applicant.

During the meeting, the environmental review, major conclusions and recommendations were all discussed, with a follow up on how more information may be accessed. The Seven Counties Infrastructure Coalition proposed to construct and operate an approximately 85-mile rail line to an existing Union Pacific railroad.

This would provide common carrier rail connection from the Uinta Basin to use a route alternative to trucking. The coalition anticipates the rail line would be used primarily to transfer crude oil, though other products would also be carried. The volume would depend on future market conditions.

Action alternatives such as Indian Canyon and two other passages were discussed and the details of each were explored. Visual resources, impacts, water sources and much more were all analyzed for this project as well.

It was concluded that any action alternatives would have significant environmental impacts and unavoidable impacts on water resources for each of them. Wayside noise and socioeconomics were also discussed, with beneficial impacts including creating new jobs during construction and through rail operations.

It was then stated that the OEA would make final recommendations in the final EIS after receiving public comment. Dec. 14 is the last day to submit comments.

The option for submitting a comment, as well as seeing a draft of the EIS, maps and surveys, may all be accomplished by clicking here.