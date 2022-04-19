Only 1 Active COVID-19 Case in Southeast Utah

Southeast Utah has reached a new low in COVID-19 cases that hasn’t been seen since the beginning of the pandemic. The region currently has only one reported case of COVID-19 throughout the three-county area. The lone active case is in Emery County.

While 15 cases have been reported in the past seven days, including five in Carbon County, three in Emery County and seven in Grand County, only one is still considered active. The patient is not currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Monday’s report also provided an update on the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website dashboard, which will now be updated once per week on Thursdays. The most recent update shows that 80 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes 46 in Carbon County, 28 in Emery County and six in Grand County.

With this data, Southeast Utah remains in the low transmission level for the virus. For more information on COVID-19 or to view vaccine clinic schedules, please click here.