Opportunity Squandered

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

Emery began its region schedule with a long road trip to Cedar City on Tuesday night. The Falcons had it going early, which turned into a 16-10 lead after one. The Lady Spartans came roaring back, however, to go up 27-25 at half.

They continued their attack in the third quarter with another 17 points to extend the lead to four. Unfortunately, the final eight minutes were the worse collectively for the Spartans as Canyon View stole the show to knock off Emery 53-50.

Rebounds hurt the Spartans once again as Canyon View won the battle 41-31. Leading scorers from Emery included Makalla Peacock with 12 points, Katelyn Nielson with 10 and Aliya Lester with eight. The latter also recorded a team-high six rebounds from the guard position.

Emery (9-5, 0-1) has another tough test on Thursday night when Richfield (14-2, 1-0) comes to town. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.