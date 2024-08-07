OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT ON FERRON/PRICE RANGE IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

The Manti-La Sal National Forest, Ferron/Price Ranger District, seeks comments on the Ferron/Price Range Improvements Environmental Assessment. The proposed action would authorize range improvements on the Ferron/Price Ranger District within Emery, Sanpete, and Sevier Counties, Utah.

The Environmental Assessment is available online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/mantilasal/?project=65127 . Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Mark Chamberlain, Rangeland Management Specialist, mark.chamberlain@usda.gov.

The proposed project is an activity implementing the Manti-La Sal Forest Land and Resource Management Plan and is subject to the pre-decisional objection process at 36 CFR 218 Subparts A and B.

Specific written comments (36 CFR 218.2) on the proposed project will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of the legal notice in the ETV News on August 7, 2024. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the comment period. Comments must be received by close of business September 6, 2024. The regulations prohibit extending the length of the comment period.

The preferred comment submission platform is via our webpage. Submit electronic comments on the project webpage: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/mantilasal/?project=65127 by selecting the “Comment on Project” link in the “Get Connected” group at the righthand side of the project webpage. Put the project name in the subject line; attachments may be in the following formats: plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), Word (.doc, .docx), or portable document format (.pdf).

Written comments must be submitted to Darren Olsen, District Ranger, Ferron/Price Ranger District, P.O. Box 310, Ferron, UT 84523.

It is the responsibility of persons providing comments to submit them by the close of the comment period. Only those who submit timely and specific written comments will have eligibility (36 CFR 218.5) to file an objection under 36 CFR 218.8. For objection eligibility, each individual or representative from each entity submitting timely and specific written comments must either sign the comment or verify identity upon request. Individuals and organizations wishing to be eligible to object must meet the information requirements in 36 CFR 218.25(a)(3). Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and made available for public inspection.

