Orangeville Auxiliary Post #39 Thanks Veterans

By Julie Johansen

American Legion Auxiliary Post #39 of Orangeville spent Monday afternoon posting signs in the yards of veterans living in Castle Dale and Orangeville. The signs read “A Veteran Lives Here, Thank You For Your Service.”

Junior members of the auxiliary were also involved with the senior members in the sign distribution and installation. A total of 32 signs were placed in Castle Dale and 38 in Orangeville.

This is an annual event that takes place during the week of Veterans Day to pay tribute and extend appreciation to the veterans living in these two towns.