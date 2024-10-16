Orangeville City Adopts Annexation Ordinance

By Julie Johansen

Orangeville City Council held a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. before their regular council meeting on Thursday, Oct. 10. The purpose of the hearing was to receive public comments on their new annexation ordinance before considering the adoption of the ordinance. There were no public comments. Their planning and zoning committee had previously written and approved the ordinance. The council adopted the ordinance following the hearing.

At 7 p.m. the regular meeting was called to order and public comment time opened the meeting. A citizen once again spoke about the “Wedding Venue” at the Short Term Rental, which has been commented on at several previous council meetings. He was calling for good neighbors and stated, “I can’t understand why we can’t find a solution.”

Brittney Richards also commented that the BBQ for the American Legion Activity had been prepared by Mayor Shaun Bell, not the city. She expressed gratitude for all who helped in any way.

Mayor Bell then spoke to the council about the Watershed Maintenance Project, which included two basins above the city to help prevent flooding. He hopes other entities will cooperate, as Orangeville City doesn’t have the funds to do it alone.

The council approved purchasing sweat shirts, t-shirts and hats for the Orangeville City Fire Department, in the amount of $782. This was done to help improve camaraderie in the department. The infant swing at the city park had been destroyed and a new one was ordered, which the council ratified on Thursday evening.

Seth Manning, Zoning Administrator, had met with the County Planning and Zoning board in regard to the short-term rental. The county will piggy back on Orangeville’s ordinance and support their decision. Travis Richards of Maintenance wondered if the citizens who adopted flower pots for the city wanted their flowers. Richards also reported that work is beginning on the sprinkler system at the cemetery.

Mayor Bell added that the Emery High School Shop class will build a building for storage at the cemetery. Councilman Greg Jewkes announced that county EMS needs help and a class is being offered starting on Oct. 29 and, following six months of service, the fees for the class will be refunded to the participant.