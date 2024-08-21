Orangeville City Holds a Special Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Shaun Bell welcomed Orangeville citizens and city council members to a special meeting on August 14. After the opening of prayer and pledge, Mark Brotherson addressed the council with concerns about the Airbnb owned by Rock and Red properties, which border his home and property. His concerns included number of guests, noise, partying, privacy fence and the use of the facility. He had addressed the council in February and said that things had only become worse since then.

Brotherson questioned if weddings, reunions, etc. should be in a commercial zone instead of residential. It was determined that part of the property was in the county and part in city limits. After much discussion, it was decided that more information was needed and that a meeting with all parties might be the best way to settle these concerns.

Next, an annexation fee of $750 was approved to be returned to Jayson Fausett. Due to extenuating circumstances, he will not be building a home and does not need to be annexed into the city.

The council also approved hiring Abby Jewkes to water flowers for the city. It was determined that signage such as no loitering, no parking, no driving on lawns was needed at various areas within the city for safety, as well as conservation issues.

Four items were then presented for ratification: recorders conference fees of $325, refunding $200 camera fees for cemetery, LED Street Lights contract with Rocky Mountain Power in the amount of $17,157 out of BC Road funds., digitizing the cemetery with Sunrise Engineering for $9,800, to be paid for with a grant. All items were ratified.

Mower bags, weed eater and hopper that is needed for maintenance were then discussed. A revised contract with the City Attorney changing fees and service hours was approved.

Water shares needed for the RV Park were considered by the council. The amount of shares needed, the prices for connect and overage, and the sizes of the lines were all taken into consideration. The process to get the shares approved by the Canal Company before turning them to the city was determined.