Orangeville City Installs New Mayor, Incumbent Council Members

By Julie Johansen

David Robertson, the newly-elected Mayor of Orangeville, along with Carole Larsen and Tracy Addley, incumbent council members, were sworn into office on Jan. 4 at the Orangeville City Council Room. The oath of office ceremony was administered by city treasurer Carolyn Marsing. Other council members in attendance were Carol Stilson and Kirk McQuivey, while Brandon Hoffman was absent due to other assignments.

Following the installation, the council members reassembled in their council seats as the mayor invited everyone to attend city council meetings, which are always on the second Thursday of each month. Robertson said he was looking for new ideas and wants to take care of old projects.

Councilman McQuivey also asked citizens to attend meetings and help the council members make decisions for their community. The mayor added that he hoped a new post would be made on the city’s Facebook page every week with all that was happening in Orangeville.

The council chamber audience seats were filled with family and friends of those taking the oaths as well as many community members. Orangeville City Recorder Tasha Jewkes then invited guests to enjoy refreshments and mingle.