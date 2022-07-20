Orangeville City Plans for Pioneer Day Celebration

ETV News stock photo

The Orangeville City Council met last week for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Council members Carol Stilson, Tracy Addley, Brandon Hoffman and Mayor David Robertson were in attendance. Council members Carole Larsen and Kirk McQuivey attended virtually.

To begin, commendations were given to Tyson Delude for his assistance with city maintenance. He previously asked the city for a donation to attend Boy’s State. His request was more than the budgeted donation limit, so the city offered him the opportunity to work to make up the difference. His work was greatly appreciated.

Councilman McQuivey then spoke with the council about Zander Hughes’ Eagle Scout Project funding. The cost of cement was prohibitive and the scout was requesting city assistance. The agenda item was tabled until after the pending city cement work so that any excess could possibly be used for the bike rack project.

A group of young boys then addressed the council, expressing their remorse and apologies for graffiti vandalism at the city park as well as the church. The boys ranged in age from nine to 17 years old. They had been charged for the damage but given the opportunity to work for the city to pay for the damages. The council thanked them for owning up to their mistakes.

Council member Larsen then announced that Seth Manning had been hired as the city zoning administrator and will work with the city’s land use committee. Following the retirement of Kim Heiniger, Travis Richard has been hired as the maintenance foreman for Orangeville City.

Council member reports included reviewing plans for Orangeville City Pioneer Days the following week. Timing and responsibilities were reviewed. The events begin on Thursday, July 21 and will continue until the fireworks on Saturday evening.

Councilman Addley and all the council spoke of gratitude and appreciation for the care Royal Ockey has been giving the city cemetery and surrounding parks. A cement shortage is the reason for the delay in city concrete work, which was reported by Councilman McQuivey.