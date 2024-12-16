Orangeville City will Need a New Councilman for the New Year

By Julie Johansen

Orangeville City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 12 for their regularly scheduled meeting. Following the approval of the minutes, bills and warrants, McKoy Allred began a discussion with the council about a proposed subdivision on 19 acres south of the city and west of Main Street.

The discussion focused on infrastructure, water availability, funding, size of lots or affordable homes to be built and annexation procedures for Orangeville. The council seemed favorable but stressed to him what a big process it would be to get started.

A donation for the American Legion was then requested, but was tabled to make sure the Legion was on their list of donations before action could be taken. A utility credit of $50 was approved for Mike Humphrey. He had made a deposit for building rental on a credit card and requested that the refund just be put on his utility bill.

Mayor Shaun Bell had requested that bonus check amounts be rounded after taxes so an increase of $298.01 was ratified by the council. The yearly contract with the Emery County School District for secondary water was renewed. The District pays the water assessment, but the city supplies the water.

The marquee at the city park needs new parts. Sign-Edge had quoted the amount of $2,100 plus needed labor to fix the marquee. The money for the part was approved and labor will be ratified at a later time.

As the meeting closed, a letter of resignation as of Dec. 12 was read by Greg Jewkes. Councilman Jewkes expressed his appreciation to the city and said he was moving from the city to advance his career opportunities in Alaska.

The mayor, council and staff of Orangeville wished him well in his new endeavors and thanked him for his service.