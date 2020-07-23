Orangeville Finds Ways to Celebrate Pioneer Day Weekend

Despite the cancellation of Orangeville City’s 2020 celebration, there will still be some festivities this week for Pioneer Day.

On Thursday, July 23, Orangeville City fire trucks will make rounds throughout the city. There will be treats for all from the firefighters, so watch for them to come down your street. The parade throughout town will begin shortly after 7 p.m.

Then, on Friday, July 24, fireworks will be launched from the city’s park. Due to COVID-19, those that wish to watch them are asking to take precautions and following social distancing guidelines. Those that are wish to light their own fireworks are encouraged to practice proper safety procedures and dispose of discharged fireworks.