The Orangeville City Fire Department is presenting its annual Christmas chili and soup cook-off this weekend.

Bring the heat on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Old Fire House/Community Center, located at 80 North Main Street in Orangeville. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be prizes for the best chili or soup.

Entries must be dropped off by 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for judging. A special visitor will also be in attendance beginning at 7:30 p.m.