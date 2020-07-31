Orangeville Native Receives Outstanding Physician Award

By Julie Johansen

Brady Cox, MD, a 1995 graduate of Emery High School and son of Bart and Marilee Cox of Orangeville, recently received an Outstanding Educator Physicians Award from Intermountain Health Care and University of Utah physicians.

Intermountain physicians were honored by resident physicians for their excellence as teachers for 2019-20. The awards were given for their academic role as outstanding medical educators and role models at Intermountain Health Care and University of Utah. The Outstanding Educator Award for 2019-20 Utah Valley family of medicine residents was given to Brady Cox, MD, at Utah Valley Hospital. He was one of six physicians recognized for their excellence.

“There is no higher honor than the recognition by resident physicians for excellence in teaching,” said Greg Elliot, MD, Intermountain Medical Director of Graduate Study. “I join the program directors in thanking each of these physicians for their lasting influence on young physicians. They have inspired resident physicians to provide the best possible care to their patients and always help people live the healthiest lives possible.”

After his high school graduation, Brady attended Southern Utah University, then University of Utah Medical School. He did his residency at Duke University. While in the Navy for four years, he served six months in Afghanistan before returning to Ports Mouth, Virginia. Brady currently serves in the emergency room at Utah Valley Hospital. He and wife, Kendy, have four children and reside in Salem, Utah.