Orangeville Pioneer Day Celebration a Traditional Favorite

By Julie Johansen

Traditions run strong in Orangeville when the community celebrates Pioneer Day. The 2022 celebration began on Thursday, July 21 with a trap shoot followed by a kids’ bike parade on Friday.

The ever-popular Humphries’ Lamb Fry served large crowds while entertainment was provided by former American Idol contestant Jocelyn McKee. Another favorite of Orangeville Days, the pie auction, was once again a success, auctioned by Jared Humphrey. A car show was available for the crowds from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street and vendors were set up in the park all day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday began early with a 5K run at 6 a.m. while the popular full course breakfast, served from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., was enjoyed by large crowds. Also that morning, the parade began on south Main Street and continued across the bridge to the Welcome Park.

The grand marshal for the festivities was Royal Ockey. He is lifetime resident of Orangeville, former city council member and a volunteer to the community to this today.

Following the parade, families gathered at the city park for kids’ games. The celebration culminated with fireworks beginning at dark.