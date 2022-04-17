Orangeville Youth Hunt for Eggs *Photo Gallery*

Cottonwood Elementary (CWE) students were treated to Easter fun on Friday as Orangeville City and the youth council sponsored the annual egg hunt. Youth gathered at the park with school staff and family members to hunt for eggs.

The day also featured class parties to continue the celebration. Cottonwood Elementary stuff praised the festivities and those behind them for creating a memoriable day for the children.

“Today was an amazing day here at CWE,” school staff shared on Friday. “Our annual Youth City Council Egg Hunt sponsored by Orangeville City was a tremendous success, and the students enjoyed classroom parties and events!”