Orangeville’s Newest City Council Member, Meran Kay

By Julie Johansen

A new council member was selected for Orangeville City on Thursday, Jan. 9. Two candidates had applied and those candidates were interviewed at a Special City Council Meeting held that evening. Each candidate was asked to introduce themselves and give their reasons for applying as well as some of their qualifications.

The council members then had the opportunity to ask questions of each candidate pertinent to the position of council member. Voting then took place and, upon tallying the votes, Meran Allred Kay was chosen as the new council member. She was sworn into office by Orangeville City Recorder Amanda Lake.

Allred is a lifetime resident of Emery County. She graduated from Emery High and then attended SUU and received a Bachelor’s degree. Following her college degree, she then ventured to North Dakota and received a Law Degree. She is married to Tyler Kay and they have five children. They have recently built a new home in Orangeville and plan to continue to live there.

She stated her work for the State of Utah would be helpful to the city with writing grants and using official language.