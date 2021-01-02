ORDINANCE 2021.1

Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority met in regular session on January 11, 2021 and established the following dates for the remaining 2021 Board Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Monday, February 8, 2021
Monday, March 8, 2021
Monday, April 12, 2021
Monday, May 10, 2021
Monday, June 14, 2021
Monday, July 12, 2021
Monday, August 9, 2021
Monday, September 13, 2021
Monday, October 11, 2021
Monday, November 8, 2021
Monday, December 13, 2021
Passed the 11th of January, 2021 by the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority
Pace Hanson, Board Chairman
Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 20, 2021.