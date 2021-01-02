ORDINANCE 2021.1

Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority met in regular session on January 11, 2021 and established the following dates for the remaining 2021 Board Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, February 8, 2021

Monday, March 8, 2021

Monday, April 12, 2021

Monday, May 10, 2021

Monday, June 14, 2021

Monday, July 12, 2021

Monday, August 9, 2021

Monday, September 13, 2021

Monday, October 11, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, December 13, 2021

Passed the 11th of January, 2021 by the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority

Pace Hanson, Board Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 20, 2021.