ORDINANCE 2024.1

Notice is hereby given that the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority met in regular session on December 9, 2024 and established the following dates for the 2025 Board Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:00 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, January 13, 2025

Monday, February 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025

Monday, June 9, 2025

Monday, July 14, 2025

Monday, August 11, 2025

Monday, September 8, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 (Columbus Day)

Monday, November 17, 2025 (1st Monday due to Veterans Day on the 10th)

Monday, December 8, 2025

Passed the 9th of December, 2024 by the Carbon County Recreation/Transportation Special Service District and Local Building Authority

Dennis Christensen

Board Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024.