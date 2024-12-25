ORDINANCE 583

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Carbon County Commissioners met in regular session on December 18, 2024 and established the following dates for the 2025 Commission Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.
Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Holiday No Meeting
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Passed on the 18th day of December, 2024 by the Board of Carbon County Commissioners.
Seth Marsing
Clerk/Auditor, Carbon County
Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024.