ORDINANCE 583

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Carbon County Commissioners met in regular session on December 18, 2024 and established the following dates for the 2025 Commission Meetings. All meetings will take place at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501 and commence at 4:30 p.m. unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 Holiday No Meeting

Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Passed on the 18th day of December, 2024 by the Board of Carbon County Commissioners.

​​​​​Seth Marsing

Clerk/Auditor, Carbon County

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, 2024.