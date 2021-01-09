Our beloved Father, Brother, and Grandfather Orlando Gomez passed away Tuesday January 5th, 2021 at the age of 58 surrounded by his family in Salt Lake City, Utah. Orlando was born on January 4th, 1963 to Frank & Bertha in Pasco, Washington. After graduating from Hermiston High School in 1981, he went on to study Business Administration at Oregon State University.

After graduation, Orlando started a long career with the U.S. Forest Service. This career led him to multiple locations throughout Oregon and Utah. Orlando was full of life with so much intellect, selflessness, grit, a heart of pure gold, a caring for others, kindness, humility, and love for his family & friends. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was beyond proud of his boys Nathan, Andrew, and Brandon and always did his best to support them.

Orlando was also a passionate pool player and could often be found playing pickup games & competing when he wasn’t at home. Anytime he was at home he enjoyed sitting in his recliner and watching any outdoor show on the Discovery or National Geographic Channel as well as any car shows such as Fast N’ Loud or Counting Cars. If he was not sitting in his recliner enjoying his shows he enjoyed working on at home projects or fixing up any vehicle he could get his hands on. Anyone who knew Orlando knew that he was the most loving father and friend anybody could ask for. He is survived by his children: Nathan & wife Nora, Andrew, and Brandon. His siblings: Gloria, Frank (Jr.), Johanna, Victor, Priscilla and Elizabeth (Lisa). His granddaughter Hadley Drew Gomez. Orlando was predeceased by his parents Francisco (Frank) & Bertha Gomez and also his brother Rene.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to 139E Utopia Avenue, SLC, Utah 84115. There will be a funeral service at 10 A.M at the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston, Oregon.