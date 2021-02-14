Orth and Dinos Blow Past Broncos *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Broncos came into Price on Thursday night for a matchup with the Dinos. Carbon was extremely tough defensively throughout the game and held San Juan to single digits in each of the four quarters. The Dinos led 10-4 after the first period and maintained their control into halftime, 27-12.

Madi Orth could not be stopped as the freshman went 12-18 from the floor and finished with a career-high 27 points. She also led the team with 11 rebounds to complete her double-double effort. Ultimately, she outscored the Broncos as Carbon took the game 60-25.

Fellow freshman Amiah Timothy also had a productive night with 11 points. Makenna Blanc continues to do a lot for the team and tallied eight rebounds, six points, five steals and four assists.

Carbon (14-5, 5-4) will have a makeup game on Friday night against Grand (3-12, 0-9). The Lady Dinos will then await their seeding for the state tournament.

