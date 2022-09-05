Orth Leads Attack on North Summit

ETV News stock photo

On Thursday, Carbon laid siege on Coaville. North Summit was ready for the attack and delivered a swift blow in the form of a 25-18 win in the first set.

The Lady Dinos were not about to return home with their tails between their legs as they countered with a 25-18 win of their own. Carbon continued applying pressure as the front line carried on its attack. Madi Orth was excellent as she led the team with 14 kills and two blocks to go along with nine digs. The Dinos won the third set by the same score and then conquered the Braves in the fourth (25-19) for the 3-1 victory.

Carbon had an impressive showing with its serves, landing 16 total aces led by Taylor Sector with five. Dani Jensen added another four while Sav Hurst recorded three. In addition, Jensen recorded a team-high 15 digs while Makayla Pugliese tallied 11 of her own. Hurst was the key setter with 31 assists.

The Dinos (7-3) have one final week before region games. In the meantime, they will continue their warpath to Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday against North Sanpete (6-6).