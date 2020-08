Out the Back Door was the most recent band to grace the stage at Price City’s Culture Connection. The group entertained onlookers on Thursday with several talented musicians, including a guitarist, vocalist, base player and drummer.

The 2020 summer series is nearing its end. On Thursday, Aug. 20, Los Hermanos de los Andes will come to the Price Civic Auditorium for the bookend concert. As always, catch the entire concert live at 7 p.m. on Price City’s Facebook page.