Over 100 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that there have been 102 patients recover from COVID-19 since testing began. Thursday’s report also announced one new case of the virus in Carbon County.

Carbon County has seen 56 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 38 patients have recovered, leaving 18 active cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized while two other patients were formerly hospitalized but have since been released. There have been no deaths in Carbon County.

In Emery County, there have been 16 cases of the virus. Only one case remains active as 15 patients have recovered. No Emery County patients have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths attributed to the virus.

Grand County has had 52 cases of COVID-19 since testing began. Of these, 49 have recovered, leaving three active cases. No patients are currently hospitalized in Grand County due to COVID-19. There has been one death in Grand County, which was a male patient over the age of 85.

To date, there have been over 7,000 tests administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand Counties. To see case breakdowns by age and gender, see the graphs below.