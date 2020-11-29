Over 1,000 COVID-19 Recoveries in Southeast Utah

On Saturday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that 1,062 COVID-19 patients have recovered within the region. This includes 582 recoveries in Carbon County, 235 in Emery County and 245 in Grand County.

Since testing began, over 21,952 tests have been administered throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties with 1,351 positive results and eight deaths. With the rise in cases, Carbon, Emery and Grand counties remain in the High Transmission Level.

In Carbon County, 762 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these, 171 cases remain active while 582 have recovered. Fourteen Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. The three deaths in the county include Carbon County men in the 65-84 age range that had been hospitalized.

Emery County has recorded 298 cases of COVID-19, 59 of which remain active as 235 patients have recovered. Two Emery County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 14 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been four deaths within the county, including three Emery County men in the 65-84 age range and one Emery County woman in the 45-64 age range.

In Grand County, 291 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 45 cases remain active as 245 have recovered. One Grand County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while five others were formerly hospitalized. The lone death in the county was a Grand County man over the age of 85.

The age group with the most cases in the region is the 25-44 age group, which accounts for 33.97% of the total cases. The 44-64 age group comes in at 25.17% while the 15-24 group accounts for 21.02%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 65-84 (11.32%), 1-14 (7.11%), 85+ (1.18%) and 0-1 (.22%).

As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. Carbon School District has recorded 58 cases of the virus, 13 of which remain active as 45 have recovered. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.

In the Emery School District, there have been 56 cases of the virus, 12 of which remain active as 44 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 26 cases, three of which remain active while 23 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Pinnacle Canyon Academy or Moab Charter School.

For case breakdowns, see the graphs below. For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website.