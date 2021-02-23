Over 2,000 Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that 2,003 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 5,558 residents in total have received the first dose of the vaccine.
In Carbon County, 1,404 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began. Of these, 86 cases remain active while 1,317 have recovered. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 49 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths of Carbon County residents due to the virus, including 10 men and one women, all of which were hospitalized at the time of death.
Emery County has recorded 792 cases of COVID-19, 65 of which remain active as 719 patients have recovered. There are no Emery County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 22 were formerly hospitalized. Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range.
In Grand County, 663 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 63 cases remain active as 597 have recovered. Three Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus as well as one man in the 45-64 age range.
Carbon County has entered the moderate level of transmission while Emery and Grand counties remain in the high transmission level. The transmission level is evaluated weekly and corresponds directly to case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.
The 10-19 age group has tallied the most COVID-19 cases with 17.57%. The 30-39 age group accounts for 16.98% of all cases while the 40-49 age group accounts for 16.35%. The remaining age groups, in descending order by percentage, are as follows: 20-29 (15.86%), 50-59 (11.33%), 60-69 (10.70%), 70-79 (5.65%), 0-9 (3.24%), 80-89 (2.06%) and 90-99 (.24%).
As part of the total case count, the Southeast Utah Health Department also tracks cases involving students, teachers and staff at local schools as well as the university. School cases reflect the counts of positive students who were at school or a school activity while potentially infectious.
Carbon School District has recorded 107 cases of the virus, six of which remain active as 101 have recovered. At Pinnacle Canyon Academy, there have been nine cases reported, five of which have recovered while four remain active. USU Eastern has tallied 12 cases, all of which have recovered.
In the Emery School District, there have been 164 cases of the virus, 10 of which remain active as 154 have recovered. In the Grand School District, there have been 61 cases, six of which remain active while 55 have recovered. There have been no confirmed cases involving students or staff at Moab Charter School.
For an interactive map that outlines case numbers by zip code, visit the Southeast Utah Health Department’s website. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its administration locally, click here.