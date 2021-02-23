Over 2,000 Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Southeast Utah

On Tuesday morning, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that 2,003 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 5,558 residents in total have received the first dose of the vaccine.

In Carbon County, 1,404 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began. Of these, 86 cases remain active while 1,317 have recovered. One Carbon County patient is currently hospitalized due to the virus while 49 others were formerly hospitalized. There have been 11 deaths of Carbon County residents due to the virus, including 10 men and one women, all of which were hospitalized at the time of death.

Emery County has recorded 792 cases of COVID-19, 65 of which remain active as 719 patients have recovered. There are no Emery County patients currently hospitalized due to the virus; however, 22 were formerly hospitalized. Emery County has recorded eight deaths, including six men in the 65-84 age range, one woman in the 45-64 age range and one woman in the 65-84 age range.

In Grand County, 663 patients have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 63 cases remain active as 597 have recovered. Three Grand County patients are currently hospitalized due to the virus while 19 others were formerly hospitalized. Two Grand County men over the age of 85 have died due to the virus as well as one man in the 45-64 age range.

Carbon County has entered the moderate level of transmission while Emery and Grand counties remain in the high transmission level. The transmission level is evaluated weekly and corresponds directly to case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.