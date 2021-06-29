Over 2,100 Rubber Ducks Flood into Scofield at Pleasant Valley Days

Press Release

Over the weekend of the Fourth of July, the Price Kiwanis Club released over 2,100 rubber ducks into Mud Creek just south of Scofield Town. Annually, interested persons can adopt rubber ducks from the Price Kiwanis Club to be floated down Mud Creek for a chance to win $1,000 cash. The annual fundraiser is in conjunction with Pleasant Valley Days and has become a staple over the 20+ years that ducks have raced down the creek.

The 2021 duck winners are Duck #933 in first place winning $1,000, Duck #475 in second place winning $500, Duck #2052 in third place winning $300 and Duck #1712 in fourth place winning $200. The very last duck to cross the finish line was Duck #1255 and won $100. All winners have been notified at this time.

The Price Kiwanis Club is a charity that strives to better the lives of the youth in our community. The club raises money twice per year through their annual Radio Auction in April and the Duck Derby at Pleasant Valley Days in July. The money is raised locally and stays local by providing Sub for Santa, scholarships to Utah State University Eastern, purchasing of eyeglasses, helmets and carseats, school contests prizes such as science/history fairs and spelling bees, purchasing of sporting equipment for local sports organizations, organizing and sponsoring the annual Kids’ Day in the Park, and other various activities that enrich the lives of our youth.

Interested persons in joining the Price Kiwanis Club should contact Jade Powell at (435) 650-7411 for more information.